MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MBI stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.15. MBIA has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Also, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 23,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $204,678.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,684.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,967 shares of company stock worth $806,428 over the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MBIA by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MBIA by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of MBIA by 4.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 173,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MBIA by 10.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MBIA by 127.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 67,392 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

