Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 915 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,357,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after buying an additional 1,467,161 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,990,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 656,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 168,087 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,877,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 296,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 117,712 shares in the last quarter.

ESGE opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $37.52.

