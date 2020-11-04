Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $92.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $116.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.98. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

