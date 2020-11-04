Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.97% from the stock’s previous close.

MMP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,626,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,323,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after buying an additional 936,838 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,852,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,131,000 after buying an additional 733,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,525,000 after purchasing an additional 398,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.