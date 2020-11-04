State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,743 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.30% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $8,420,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after buying an additional 296,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 72.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,708 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 101.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 481,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 242,897 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 75.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 202,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILPT. BidaskClub lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of ILPT opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

