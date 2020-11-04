Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Raised to $52.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

