Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 684 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 163.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.18.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

