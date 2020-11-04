Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BOCOM International started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

