Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,200 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 589,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 48.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,160,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,217,000 after purchasing an additional 377,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 931,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 160,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,558,000 after purchasing an additional 144,801 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $4,873,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $4,374,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.