Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Drops By 15.3%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $57.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $53.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

