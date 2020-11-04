Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

COLM opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $25,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $88,753,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,534 shares of company stock valued at $44,526,023. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after buying an additional 90,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,750,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth approximately $28,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.