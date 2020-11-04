Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) Short Interest Up 15.8% in October

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a negative net margin of 16.14%.

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

