Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) Short Interest Up 15.8% in October

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a negative net margin of 16.14%.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Central Garden & Pet Short Interest Update
Central Garden & Pet Short Interest Update
Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Drops By 15.3%
Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Drops By 15.3%
Columbia Sportswear Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Columbia Sportswear Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Cancer Genetics, Inc. Short Interest Up 15.8% in October
Cancer Genetics, Inc. Short Interest Up 15.8% in October
Identiv to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Identiv to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Collectors Universe, Inc. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Collectors Universe, Inc. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report