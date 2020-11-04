Identiv (INVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Identiv to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Identiv has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect Identiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INVE opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $129.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

