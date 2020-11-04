Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,900 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 495,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Collectors Universe by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Collectors Universe by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 216,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 214,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 66,436 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Collectors Universe during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,713,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Collectors Universe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of Collectors Universe stock opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. Collectors Universe has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.66 million, a PE ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

