Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

