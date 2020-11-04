Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Earnings History for Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Central Garden & Pet Short Interest Update
Central Garden & Pet Short Interest Update
Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Drops By 15.3%
Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Drops By 15.3%
Columbia Sportswear Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Columbia Sportswear Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Cancer Genetics, Inc. Short Interest Up 15.8% in October
Cancer Genetics, Inc. Short Interest Up 15.8% in October
Identiv to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Identiv to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Collectors Universe, Inc. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Collectors Universe, Inc. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report