Investors Buy High Volume of Cirrus Logic Put Options (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,536 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,073% compared to the typical daily volume of 131 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRUS shares. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of CRUS opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

