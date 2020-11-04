Investors Buy High Volume of Cirrus Logic Put Options (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,536 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,073% compared to the typical daily volume of 131 put options.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CRUS shares. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.
Shares of CRUS opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $91.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
