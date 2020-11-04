Kelly Services (KELYB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%.

NASDAQ KELYB opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.79. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $90.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

