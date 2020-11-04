CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Update

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 7,810,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stephens raised shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,281 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 114.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,653,000 after purchasing an additional 692,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $33,577,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. CSX has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

