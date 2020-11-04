LEG Immobilien’s (LEGIF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LEGIF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.00.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEGIF opened at $142.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.40. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $149.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.07.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.