State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,331 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,628 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,368,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,539,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,077,000 after buying an additional 317,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,526,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $784,153,000 after buying an additional 237,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

