State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,377 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $221.00 on Wednesday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $261.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.11 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.53.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $10,737,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $1,044,009.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,884.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,442 shares of company stock valued at $20,106,646. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Irhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

