State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 822 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its stake in Guardant Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 283,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 17.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 92,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $57,157.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,429.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $707,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,563,084 shares of company stock worth $765,045,751. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GH stock opened at $107.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.45. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.33.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

