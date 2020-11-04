State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.52 Million Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $149,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

