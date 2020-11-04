B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59).

CTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $67.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52,440 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,770,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Earnings History and Estimates for CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,331 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,331 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,377 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,377 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 822 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc.
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 822 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc.
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.52 Million Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.52 Million Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc
B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CTO Realty Growth, Inc.
B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CTO Realty Growth, Inc.
NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $30,000 in Credit Suisse Group AG
NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $30,000 in Credit Suisse Group AG


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report