B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59).

CTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $67.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52,440 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,770,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

