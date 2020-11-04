NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $30,000 in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CS. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

