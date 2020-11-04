Keith R. Dunleavy Acquires 60,000 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 60,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,245,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,969,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 309,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 198,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Inovalon by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,621,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

