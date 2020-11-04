Insider Selling: Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:V opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

