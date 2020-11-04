Douglas Richard Deschutter Sells 35,871 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Deschutter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $3,133,015.38.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $146.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

