RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $53,594.60 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 1,910 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $53,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,467.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RAPT opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $739.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAPT. BidaskClub cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Portland Ltd purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 74.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

