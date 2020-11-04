Raymond James Increases Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target to $70.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $66.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67. Forward Air has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $71.87.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $238,214.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $286,429.68. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 2,230.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

