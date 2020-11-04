ProPhotonix Limited (PPIX.L) (LON:PPIX) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

ProPhotonix Limited (PPIX.L) (LON:PPIX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.40. ProPhotonix Limited (PPIX.L) shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 2,779 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $3.54 million and a PE ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About ProPhotonix Limited (PPIX.L) (LON:PPIX)

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, LED's (light emitting diode systems) and Laser & Diodes.

