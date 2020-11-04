Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.68. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 18,566 shares trading hands.
The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.56. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 30.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Friday, July 10th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.41.
About Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)
Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.
