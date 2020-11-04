Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.68. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 18,566 shares trading hands.

The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.56. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 30.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.41.

About Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

