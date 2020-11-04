Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT Raised to $61.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.
Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $66.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $286,429.68. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,230.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 26.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Forward Air by 117.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).
