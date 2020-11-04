Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT Raised to $61.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $66.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $286,429.68. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,230.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 26.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Forward Air by 117.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

