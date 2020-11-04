Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to “Strong-Buy”

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Terex's third-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimates but declined year over year. The company anticipates sales in the fourth quarter to be similar to the first three quarters of the year, thanks to the current market conditions. Terex is poised to grow on investment in innovative products, digital innovation as well as expansion of manufacturing facilities to ensure growth. The company is focused on aligning production plans across its segments in response to lower customer demand while aggressively managing cost and working capital. Its Aerial Work Platform (AWP) segment will gain from strategic source and savings, operational execution, strengthening global footprint and innovative new products over the long haul. Moreover, the company’s strong liquidity and cash position will drive growth.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley purchased 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,955 shares of company stock worth $77,253. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 49,561 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Terex by 45.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 976.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 506,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Terex by 4.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

