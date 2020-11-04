SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Lowered to $31.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 111.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

SNCAF opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

