Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUVCF. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:NUVCF opened at $39.07 on Monday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $39.07.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

