Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Now Covered by Raymond James

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUVCF. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:NUVCF opened at $39.07 on Monday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $39.07.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,331 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,331 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,377 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,377 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 822 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc.
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 822 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc.
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.52 Million Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.52 Million Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc
B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CTO Realty Growth, Inc.
B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CTO Realty Growth, Inc.
NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $30,000 in Credit Suisse Group AG
NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $30,000 in Credit Suisse Group AG


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report