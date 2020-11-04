Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LAMR. Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $69.06 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 42.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 513,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,902,000 after acquiring an additional 85,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,690,000 after acquiring an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

