Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Sunday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

WAL stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after buying an additional 1,429,280 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 83.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,872,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,456 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $18,309,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 996,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after buying an additional 296,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,567,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,222,000 after buying an additional 277,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

