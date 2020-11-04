Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt restated their hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GEI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.80.

TSE:GEI opened at C$19.16 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.96 and a 1-year high of C$28.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$794.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

