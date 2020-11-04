Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Given a C$24.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$24.00 target price on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GEI. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.80.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) stock opened at C$19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.96 and a 1-year high of C$28.34. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.98.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$794.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

