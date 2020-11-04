Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CSFB set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.80.

Get Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$19.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.25. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.96 and a 1-year high of C$28.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.98.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$794.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.