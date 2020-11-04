CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Lowered to C$101.00 at Scotiabank

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial upped their price target on CGI from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight Capital upped their price target on CGI from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CGI from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$102.00 price target on CGI and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.32.

CGI stock opened at C$82.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$89.08. CGI has a 52 week low of C$67.23 and a 52 week high of C$114.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.80.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

