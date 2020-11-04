Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Given a C$24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GEI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.80.

Get Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$19.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.25. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.96 and a 52-week high of C$28.34.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$794.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.