Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GSC. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) alerts:

GSC opened at C$5.50 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.56 and a 1-year high of C$6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92. The company has a market cap of $611.94 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.82.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.