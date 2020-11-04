Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$7.75 at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HBM. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.98.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) alerts:

TSE HBM opened at C$6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.69. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$6.79.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$289.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.