Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$7.75 at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.22 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.98.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock opened at C$6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$6.79.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$289.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

