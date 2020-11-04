IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) Given a C$9.25 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$9.25 price target on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IBG. Raymond James boosted their target price on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.81.

TSE:IBG opened at C$6.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.62 million and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.43. IBI Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$7.00.

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$99.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.80 million. Research analysts forecast that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

