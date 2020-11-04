Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) Given Sector Perform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.25 price target on the stock.

NVU.UN stock opened at C$36.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.79. Northview Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$25.15 and a one year high of C$36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.64, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05.

About Northview Apartment REIT

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

