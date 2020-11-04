Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

PLC opened at C$28.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$15.58 and a 12 month high of C$31.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.82. The stock has a market cap of $836.71 million and a P/E ratio of 88.90.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 142.95%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

