CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in October

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,079,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,851,000 after acquiring an additional 272,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,687,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128,529 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,219,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,080,000 after purchasing an additional 84,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 704,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.62.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.98 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

